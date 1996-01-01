4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila, crossing over was shown to occur only in females and not in males. The gene for purple eyes and vestigial wing are 10.7 m.u. apart on chromosome 2 .Determine the number of gametes produced by a female and male Drosophila, both of which have genotypes p+/p vg+/vg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Female - 2; Male - 2
B
Female - 2; Male - 4
C
Female - 4; Male - 2
D
Female - 4; Male - 4