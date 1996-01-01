10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
In a particular plant species, it has been observed that chloroplasts contain genes that are not found in the plant's nuclear genome. Researchers suspect that these genes were acquired through horizontal gene transfer from a photosynthetic microorganism.
Which of the following describes horizontal gene transfer?
A
The movement of genetic material from one organism to another that is not its offspring.
B
The movement of genetic material from parents to the offspring.
C
The transfer of mutated genes to the next generation.
D
The deletion of a large region of the genome due to consequent gene movement from one generation to another.