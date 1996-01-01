10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
If you are provided with a portion of the mRNA sequence: 3'-AUCCGUACUGAGA-5'. Can you tell what will be the complementary sequences of the coding and the template strands of the DNA?
A
Template: 5'-TAGGCATGACTCT-3', Coding: 3'-ATCCGTACTGAGA-5'.
B
Template: 5'-CCTAGTACAGTCT-3', Coding: 3'-ATCCGTACTGAGA-5'.
C
5'-TACCGTACTGAGA-3', Coding: 3'-ATCCGUACUGAGA-5'.
D
3'-ATGGCAGTACTGA-5', Coding: 5'-TAGGCATGACTCT-3'.