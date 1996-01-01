5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
What would be the order of the genes that start with E from the following list of genes that show the results of interrupted-mating experiments with three different Hfr stains?
HFR strain 1 - D, E, B, A, G; HFR strain 2 - A, B, E, D, F; HFR strain 3 - D, F, C, G, A
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E, D, F, A, B, E, D, F
B
E, D, F, G, A, B, E, D
C
E, D, F, C, G, A, B, E
D
All of the above