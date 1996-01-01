8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following represent steps of DNA synthesis:
L. Primer binding
M. Replication fork formation
N. Termination
O. Elongation
Which of the following options perfectly demonstrates the proper order of DNA replication steps?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
L→M→N→O
B
L→M→O→N
C
M→L→N→O
D
M→L→O→N