18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the researchers, the first synthetic bacterial genome was produced at the J. Craig Venter Institute in 2010. The first ever synthetic life form was given the name _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dolly
B
Synthia
C
GIo fish
D
Knockout mouse