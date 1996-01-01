14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
The polycomb genes control the expression of two very different sets of homeotic genes by regulating the chromatin structure of _____ genes in Arabidopsis and _____ genes in Drosophila.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homeobox; MADS-box
B
MADS-box; homeobox
C
MADS-box; extra sex combs
D
homeobox : extra sex combs