17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
"_______" is a mechanism that corrects DNA that is replicating throughout the cell cycle, whereas "_______"is a pathway that corrects DNA that is continuously being damaged by UV radiation, radiation, and mutagens
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Base excision repair; nucleotide excision repair
B
Nucleotide excision repair; base excision repair
C
Mismatch repair; base excision repair
D
Mismatch repair; nucleotide excision repair