2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following probabilities is true if a color-blind woman marries an unaffected father?
A
All the children will be color-blind.
B
None of the children will be color-blind.
C
All of the female children will be carriers of the color-blindness gene.
D
All of the male children will have normal vision.