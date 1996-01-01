3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the F1 generation, if heterozygous long plants with round seeds (TtRr) are the offspring of crossing long plants with round seeds (TTRR) with short plants with wrinkled seeds (ttrr), what is the probability that the F1 offspring will have short plants and round seeds if they are cross-bred through self-pollination?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/16
B
9/16
C
3/16
D
none of these