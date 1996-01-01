20. Quantitative Genetics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetic variation within a species is contributed by different factors. Which of the following genetic variation sources is attributed to changes in the sequences of the genes in the DNA?
A
Sexual reproduction
B
Gene flow
C
Speciation
D
Mutation