18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following reasons makes gene therapy for blood disorders relatively simpler compared to other genetic diseases?
A
Gene therapy involves repairing the defective gene in the patient's cells.
B
Gene therapy involves replacing the defective gene with a functional copy.
C
Gene therapy involves modifying the patient's immune cells to attack the defective gene.
D
Gene therapy involves removing the patient's affected cells and replacing them with healthy cells.