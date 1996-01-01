2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
Based on the results of the garden pea experiment, Mendel came up with a theory which proposes that each plant carries two particles of heredity from each of the parents. This theory was referred to as:
A
Particulate Inheritance
B
Blending Theory
C
Independent Assortment
D
Segregation Theory