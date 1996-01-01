18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following choices provides the estimated number of AT base pairs in the human genome, assuming the length of the human genome is 6.4 x 109 base pairs with an average GC content of 40%?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.08 x 109 bp
B
2.20 x 109 bp
C
5.44 x 109 bp
D
3.84 x 109 bp