7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Human and chimpanzee DNA is so similar because the two species are so closely related. Which of the following truly represents the karyotypes of humans and chimpanzees?
Human and chimpanzee DNA is so similar because the two species are so closely related. Which of the following truly represents the karyotypes of humans and chimpanzees?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both humans and chimpanzees have 46 chromosomes.
B
Humans have 48 chromosomes, whereas chimpanzees have 46 chromosomes.
C
Humans have 46 chromosomes, whereas chimpanzees have 48 chromosomes.
D
None of these.