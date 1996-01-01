18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following uses of genetic testing is appropriate for identifying crime suspects, determining the biological relationship between two people, and for other legal applications?
A
Preimplantation testing
B
Diagnostic testing
C
Carrier testing
D
Forensic testing