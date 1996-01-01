4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student conducted a sequence of two-point crosses for four genes, specifically, genes a, b, c, and d. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
a and b = 50%
a and c = 50%
a and d = 50%
b and c = 20%
b and d = 9%
a and d = 29%
Considering the given data, which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gene b is located on a different chromosome from genes a, c, and d.
B
All genes are located on the same chromosome.
C
Genes c and d are on separate chromosomes from genes a and b.
D
Gene a is located on a different chromosome than the other genes.