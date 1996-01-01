12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
LexA is a repressor enzyme that can repress the expression of SOS genes. SOS genes are responsible for coding DNA polymerases which are vital for DNA damage repair. If RecA is present, it binds to the DNA-bound LexA stimulating the LexA to cleave itself through proteolysis. What will be the effect of impaired LexA proteolysis in terms of antibiotic resistance among the bacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Resistance among the bacteria is enhanced.
B
Resistance among the bacteria is compromised.
C
It will have no significant impact on the resistance among the bacteria.
D
None of the options is correct