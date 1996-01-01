21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of butterflies, the spotted wing phenotype is determined by a recessive allele (s), while the solid wing phenotype is determined by the dominant allele (S). If 35% of the butterflies have the spotted wing phenotype, what are the allelic frequencies of the S, and s alleles in the population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S = 0.59; s = 0.41
B
S = 0.35; s = 0.65
C
S = 0.65; s = 0.35
D
S = 0.41; s = 0.59