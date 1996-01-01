21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A population can undergo a drastic but temporary reduction in size. Although the population can recover in terms of population size, genetic diversity has been significantly reduced. This process is called:
bottleneck effect
founder effect
allopatric speciation
deleterious mutation