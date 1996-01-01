21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) can determine the DNA or RNA sequence to study genetic variation. Since many organisms have extremely long genomes, what is the initial step of NGS that makes DNA sequence analysis possible?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA fragmentation
B
DNA cloning
C
DNA sequencing
D
Sequence alignment