5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of four mutant E. coli bacteria (A, B, C, and D) was studied for their ability to produce a certain enzyme. The mutants are known to result from point mutations. A new mutant, designated E, fails to complement mutant B. Wild-type recombinants form between mutant E and mutants A, C, and D. Which of the following statement is correct regarding E?
A group of four mutant E. coli bacteria (A, B, C, and D) was studied for their ability to produce a certain enzyme. The mutants are known to result from point mutations. A new mutant, designated E, fails to complement mutant B. Wild-type recombinants form between mutant E and mutants A, C, and D. Which of the following statement is correct regarding E?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E has a point mutation in the same gene as mutants A, C, and D.
B
E has a point mutation in the same gene as mutant B.
C
E has a point mutation in a gene different from mutants A, B, C, and D.
D
none of the above.