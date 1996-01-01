3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The trait for round seed (R) is dominant over wrinkled peas (r), and yellow pea color (Y) is dominant over green (y). A dihybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants is performed (RrYy x RrYy). The following phenotypic frequencies are observed:
800 round yellow peas; 241 round green peas; 220 wrinkled yellow peas; 66 wrinkled green peas. Based on the above results, the statistical value calculated by the chi-squared test is as follows:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.4
B
5.6
C
10.9
D
12.1