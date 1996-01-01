17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding horizontal transfer is incorrect?
Which of the following statements regarding horizontal transfer is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This can occur through the exchange of genetic material between two organisms of the same species, or between two organisms of different species.
B
It can introduce new genetic material into a population, which can lead to increased genetic diversity and the potential for adaptation to new environments.
C
Positive traits like antibiotic resistance can spread between organisms through horizontal transfer.
D
Horizontal transfer is the process by which genetic material is transferred from parent to offspring.