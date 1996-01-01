2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
Monohybrid Cross
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A self-cross between heterozygous purple-flowered pea plants yields a total of 2100 progeny. What is accurate about the number of purple and white-flowered progeny born as a result of this cross if it strictly follows the Mendel Law?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1050 purple flowered, 1050 white flowered
B
2100 purple flowered only
C
1575 purple flowered; 525 white flowered
D
525 purple flowered; 1575 white flowered