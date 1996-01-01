3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Myoclonic epilepsy and ragged-red fiber disease (MERRF) exhibit maternal inheritance. Which of the following about MERRF is therefore true?
A
The offspring of an affected father can inherit the disease.
B
The offspring of an affected mother can inherit the disease.
C
It can be inherited by the offspring even if both parents are unaffected.
D
The disease can be passed only if both parents are affected.