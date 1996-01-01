18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have constructed two different libraries from the human liver tissue: the genomic library and cDNA library. What difference can you expect in the genomic and cDNA libraries of liver tissue?
You have constructed two different libraries from the human liver tissue: the genomic library and cDNA library. What difference can you expect in the genomic and cDNA libraries of liver tissue?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genomic libraries contain tissue-specific intron sequences, and cDNA libraries contain genome-wide DNA fragments.
B
Tissue origin does not affect the DNA fragments in genomic and cDNA libraries.
C
Genomic libraries have the whole genome's DNA fragments, and cDNA libraries have tissue-specific coding sequences.
D
cDNA libraries have genome-wide DNA fragments, and genomic libraries have tissue-specific coding sequences.