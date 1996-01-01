18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
We need to calculate the minimum length of a primer for amplifying a specific gene in the pea (Pisum sativum) plant, assuming a desired melting temperature of 60°C, a GC content of 50%, and an equal frequency of all bases in the plant's genome, which is about 4.45 billion base pairs. Which of the following formulas to calculate the minimum primer length is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Desired melting temperature - 64.9 °C) × 4.1 / (GC content + AT content - 16.4).
B
(Desired melting temperature - 64.9 °C) × 5 / (GC content + AT content - 16.4).
C
(Desired melting temperature - 64.9 °C) × 10 / (GC content + AT content - 16.4).
D
(Desired melting temperature - 64.9 °C) × 5 / (GC content + AT content - 20.4).