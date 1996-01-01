17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Haploinsufficiency in genetics describes a model of dominant gene action in diploid organisms, in which a single copy of the wild-type allele at a locus in a heterozygous combination with a variant allele is insufficient to produce the wild-type phenotype. What are the types of inheritance that are a result of gain-of-function mutations (i.e) the disease caused by the change in protein function (as a result of missense mutation) and a result of a mutant form of protein contributing to the formation of dimers or multimers, respectively?
Haploinsufficiency in genetics describes a model of dominant gene action in diploid organisms, in which a single copy of the wild-type allele at a locus in a heterozygous combination with a variant allele is insufficient to produce the wild-type phenotype. What are the types of inheritance that are a result of gain-of-function mutations (i.e) the disease caused by the change in protein function (as a result of missense mutation) and a result of a mutant form of protein contributing to the formation of dimers or multimers, respectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alagylle syndrome, dominant negative effect
B
Autosomal dominant inheritance, multiple exostoses
C
Alagylle syndrome, multiple exostoses
D
Autosomal dominant inheritance, dominant negative effect