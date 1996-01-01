15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some genes are derived from a common ancestral gene and have diverged through speciation events in different species. These genes may share similar nucleotide sequences, perform similar functions, and have similar structures. These genes are called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Analogous genes
B
Orthologous genes
C
Paralogous genes
D
None of the options is correct