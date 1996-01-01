4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider that there are five genes p, q, x, y, z. Determine the sequence of genes on the chromosomes if the cross-over percentage between linked genes is as follows:
1) p and y = 25%, 2) p and z = 15%, 3) p and q = 15%, 4) y and x = 10%, 5) z and q = 30%, 6) z and y = 10%.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pqxyz
B
zyxpq
C
xyzpq
D
pqzyx