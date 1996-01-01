17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A DNA sequence can be altered in numerous ways. Consider the following DNA sequences:
Wild type - 3' ACGCATTGC 5'
Mutant type - 3' ACGTCATTGC 5'
What type of mutation was illustrated in the given sequences?
A DNA sequence can be altered in numerous ways. Consider the following DNA sequences:
Wild type - 3' ACGCATTGC 5'
Mutant type - 3' ACGTCATTGC 5'
What type of mutation was illustrated in the given sequences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Silent mutation
B
Point mutation
C
Missense mutation
D
Nonsense mutation