17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The impact of mutation in an organism may depend on the type of mutation a specific sequence has undergone. Consider the following mRNA sequence:
3' - UCU - 5' to 3' - CGA - 5'
What type of mutation is illustrated in the given sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Missense mutation
B
Nonsense mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Nonsynonymous mutation