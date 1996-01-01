The Shine–Dalgarno (SD) sequence is a ribosomal binding site in bacterial and archaeal messenger RNA, generally located around 8 bases upstream of the start codon AUG. The RNA sequence helps recruit the ribosome to the messenger RNA (mRNA) to initiate protein synthesis by aligning the ribosome with the start codon. The conservation of a similar sequence between distantly related eukaryotes implied that this nucleotide tract played an important role in the cell. What is the role proposed by this sequence in eukaryotes in protein synthesis?