11. Translation The Genetic Code
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the difference between the Shine-Dalgarno (SD) sequence and the Kozak sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Kozak sequence is a protein translation initiation site in eukaryotic mRNA; The SD sequence is a ribosomal binding site found commonly in bacterial mRNA but rarely in archeal mRNA.
B
The start codon is present in the Kozak sequence; The SD sequence is located 8 bases upstream of the start codon.
C
Both a and b are correct.
D
Both a and b are incorrect.