In an experiment, a researcher wanted to test the transfer of a plasmid containing a gene for resistance to streptomycin from a donor strain to a recipient strain through bacterial conjugation. The donor strain was resistant to streptomycin and carried the plasmid, while the recipient strain was sensitive to streptomycin and lacked the plasmid.

The researcher used a selective medium that contained streptomycin to identify the transconjugants after the conjugation. After incubation, the researcher observed the growth of colonies on the selective medium. The results showed the presence of transconjugant colonies on the selective medium. The transfer of the resistant gene is then tested through PCR.

What results would the researcher expect to see if the resistance gene was successfully transferred to the recipient strain?