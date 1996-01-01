13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a DNA sequence variation called, SNP (pronounced as a snip) that occurs when a single nucleotide (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine) in the genome sequence is altered?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
small nicking points
B
single nuclear protein
C
small nucleotide protein
D
single nucleotide polymorphism