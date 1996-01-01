18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a person inherits a genetic mutation that causes a certain disease, then the patient can usually manifest genetic diseases like Sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and some cases of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The three single-gene mutations associated with early-onset Alzheimer's disease are:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amyloid precursor protein (APP) on chromosome 21, Presenilin 1 (PSEN1) on chromosome 14, and Presenilin 2 (PSEN2) on chromosome 1.
B
Apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene on chromosome 19, Amyloid precursor protein (APP) on chromosome 21, and Presenilin 1 (PSEN1) on chromosome 14.
C
Presenilin 1 (PSEN1) on chromosome 14, Presenilin 2 (PSEN2) on chromosome 1, and apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene on chromosome 19.
D
Presenilin 2 (PSEN2) on chromosome 1, apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene on chromosome 19, and Amyloid precursor protein (APP) on chromosome 21.