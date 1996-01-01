5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The F plasmid contains two main loci and two other regions that help prevent the transferring of the F plasmid to an F+ cell. These loci include tra and trb locus and the other two regions are the origin of replication (OriV) and the origin of transfer (OriT). Which region or locus codes for proteins that form the pili?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tra locus
B
trb locus
C
OriT
D
OriV