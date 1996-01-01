20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a herd of dairy cows, the phenotypic variance for muscle growth and fertility is 50 and 26, respectively, and the additive variance for muscle growth and fertility is 8.2 and 5.2, respectively. Which of the following traits will respond best to selection by a farmer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Muscle growth
B
Fertility
C
Both will respond equally
D
Insufficient data