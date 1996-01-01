2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Mendel's experiment, the F1 generation was produced through _________ while the F2 generation was produced through ________.
In Mendel's experiment, the F1 generation was produced through _________ while the F2 generation was produced through ________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
self-pollination; cross-pollination
B
test cross; monohybrid cross
C
cross-pollination; self-pollination
D
self-fertilization; self-pollination