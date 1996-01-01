2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following type of allele combinations was produced when Mendel conducted the hybridization experiment by crossing one pure tall (TT) and one pure dwarf (tt) pea plant?
Which of the following type of allele combinations was produced when Mendel conducted the hybridization experiment by crossing one pure tall (TT) and one pure dwarf (tt) pea plant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TT
B
tt
C
Tt
D
All of the above