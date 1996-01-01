2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mendel investigated the inheritance pattern of pea plants by counting the number of plants with certain traits in the progeny after doing crossing experiments. Considering this method, what type of probability did he use?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
theoretical probability
B
abstract probability
C
empirical probability
D
advance probability