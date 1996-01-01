18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gel electrophoresis is a technique for separating DNA, RNA, or protein mixtures by molecular size in the laboratory. Which of the following statements about the gel electrophoresis procedure is incorrect?
A
The gel has a positive charge at one end and a negative charge at the other.
B
Because DNA has a negative charge, it will be drawn toward the gel's positive end.
C
Since RNA has a positive charge, it will be drawn toward the gel's negative end.
D
Since proteins do not have a negative charge, they must first be treated with sodium dodecyl sulfate before being separated.