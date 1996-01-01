4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Trihybrid Cross
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fruit fly which is homozygous for grey body, normal wings and red eyes is crossed with a fruit fly which is heterozygous for the same phenotypes. What proportion of their offspring will have homozygous grey body, normal wings and red eyes. Assume that no crossing over takes place.
1/8
1/16
1/32
1/64