The two-hybrid method is a powerful technique used to study protein-protein interactions in living cells. In this method, two hybrid domains, a DNA-binding domain (DBD) and an activation domain (AD), are used to detect protein-protein interactions. The DBD is typically fused to a protein of interest, referred to as the bait, while the AD is fused to a second protein of interest, referred to as the prey.

When the DBD and AD interact they activate which of the following components?