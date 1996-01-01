18. Molecular Genetic Tools
18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
DNA-based markers have many advantages over genetic markers. Which of the following advantages of DNA markers is incorrect?
DNA-based markers have many advantages over genetic markers. Which of the following advantages of DNA markers is incorrect?
They are highly heritable.
They are easy to assay.
Environment-dependent expression.
They are phenotypically neutral.