6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An organism's genome contains approximately 20,000 genes. A researcher discovers a large interstitial deletion on chromosome 4 that removes approximately one-third of the chromosome's length. Approximately how many genes are expected to be deleted in this region?
An organism's genome contains approximately 20,000 genes. A researcher discovers a large interstitial deletion on chromosome 4 that removes approximately one-third of the chromosome's length. Approximately how many genes are expected to be deleted in this region?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1,250 genes
B
2,450 genes
C
6,667 genes
D
5,000 genes