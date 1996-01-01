4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Trihybrid Cross
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Trihybrid Cross
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The word "________" in genetics describes a situation in which a genetic event, such as a mutation or recombination, impacts the probability that another genetic event will occur nearby on the same chromosome.
The word "________" in genetics describes a situation in which a genetic event, such as a mutation or recombination, impacts the probability that another genetic event will occur nearby on the same chromosome.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Epistasis
B
Interference
C
Dominance
D
Pleiotropy