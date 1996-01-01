18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about cDNA libraries is NOT true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It provides DNAs from RNA transcripts.
B
It only represents the genes that were expressed in cells when the library was created.
C
It contains coding as well as noncoding segments of DNA, such as introns.
D
It is useful for studying genes expressed in certain cells or tissues under certain conditions.